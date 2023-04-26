Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is -0.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $39.77, down -1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.05 and dropped to $39.32 before settling in for the closing price of $40.06. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has traded in a range of $33.57-$58.41.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.90%. With a float of $75.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.46, operating margin of +19.04, and the pretax margin is +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 99,402. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,650 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 12,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,069 for $37.53, making the entire transaction worth $77,650. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +9.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.83% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.81 in the near term. At $40.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.83. The third support level lies at $38.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.03 billion has total of 77,559K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,567 M in contrast with the sum of 357,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 899,000 K and last quarter income was 90,000 K.