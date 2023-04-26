Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is -26.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 25, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.05, lower -3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.00 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3652, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9768. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0367 in the near term. At $1.0633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9833. The third support level lies at $0.9567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.