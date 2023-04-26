Unisys Corporation (UIS) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 25, 2023, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) trading session started at the price of $3.32, that was -7.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. A 52-week range for UIS has been $3.31 – $18.32.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.80%. With a float of $65.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.79 million.

The firm has a total of 16200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unisys Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 87,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 132,586 shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unisys Corporation (UIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unisys Corporation, UIS], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.40. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.82.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

There are 67,975K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 213.94 million. As of now, sales total 1,980 M while income totals -106,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 557,000 K while its last quarter net income were 8,500 K.