Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

April 25, 2023, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) trading session started at the price of $142.59, that was 0.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.449 and dropped to $139.925 before settling in for the closing price of $140.70. A 52-week range for UHS has been $82.50 – $154.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 5.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.70%. With a float of $61.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.92, operating margin of +7.92, and the pretax margin is +6.46.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Health Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Universal Health Services Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 101.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,992. In this transaction Director of this company sold 793 shares at a rate of $122.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 1,568 for $128.29, making the entire transaction worth $201,159. This insider now owns 3,023 shares in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.96) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.04 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.11% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.15, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

The latest stats from [Universal Health Services Inc., UHS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Universal Health Services Inc.’s (UHS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.22. The third major resistance level sits at $148.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.42.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Key Stats

There are 70,670K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.58 billion. As of now, sales total 13,399 M while income totals 675,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,447 M while its last quarter net income were 174,820 K.