UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is 22.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 25, 2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) opened at $11.50, higher 0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.26 and dropped to $11.24 before settling in for the closing price of $11.55. Price fluctuations for URGN have ranged from $4.85 to $12.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 51.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing. With a float of $20.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.11, operating margin of -122.82, and the pretax margin is -167.86.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 19,228. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $10.12, taking the stock ownership to the 146,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,636 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $16,556. This insider now owns 12,600 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -170.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

The latest stats from [UroGen Pharma Ltd., URGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.72. The third major resistance level sits at $13.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.68. The third support level lies at $10.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

There are currently 22,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 64,360 K according to its annual income of -109,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,090 K and its income totaled -28,870 K.