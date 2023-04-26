VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) plunged -3.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) stock priced at $4.20, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $4.085 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. EGY’s price has ranged from $3.88 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 35.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.80%. With a float of $105.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.54, operating margin of +50.84, and the pretax margin is +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.19 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.96.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 453.60 million, the company has a total of 107,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 354,330 K while annual income is 51,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,590 K while its latest quarter income was 17,750 K.