Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is expecting -31.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 25, 2023, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) trading session started at the price of $3.70, that was -4.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. A 52-week range for VUZI has been $3.27 – $10.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.10%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 111 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.58, operating margin of -355.69, and the pretax margin is -344.41.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vuzix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 9,895. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,557 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,830,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,600 for $3.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,958. This insider now owns 2,827,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -344.41 while generating a return on equity of -31.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Looking closely at Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. However, in the short run, Vuzix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.69. Second resistance stands at $3.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

There are 63,208K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 231.05 million. As of now, sales total 11,840 K while income totals -40,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,900 K while its last quarter net income were -10,760 K.