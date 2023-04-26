Waters Corporation (WAT) is expecting -12.37% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 25, 2023, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) trading session started at the price of $306.74, that was -5.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $307.87 and dropped to $291.37 before settling in for the closing price of $310.13. A 52-week range for WAT has been $265.61 – $369.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.00%. With a float of $58.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.34 million.

The firm has a total of 8200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.92, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +28.19.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Waters Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Waters Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 997,927. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,185 shares at a rate of $313.32, taking the stock ownership to the 3,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,059 for $334.70, making the entire transaction worth $354,447. This insider now owns 74,224 shares in total.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.73) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +23.81 while generating a return on equity of 162.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.81% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Waters Corporation (WAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waters Corporation (WAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Waters Corporation, WAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.78.

During the past 100 days, Waters Corporation’s (WAT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $310.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $317.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $303.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $313.82. The third major resistance level sits at $319.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $286.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $280.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $270.26.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Key Stats

There are 59,020K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.87 billion. As of now, sales total 2,972 M while income totals 707,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 858,510 K while its last quarter net income were 227,060 K.