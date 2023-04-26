Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) last year’s performance of 16.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

April 25, 2023, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) trading session started at the price of $46.02, that was -3.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.02 and dropped to $44.73 before settling in for the closing price of $46.55. A 52-week range for WERN has been $35.84 – $50.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $58.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.37, operating margin of +10.15, and the pretax margin is +9.87.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Werner Enterprises Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Werner Enterprises Inc. is 7.47%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 49,373. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,170 shares at a rate of $42.20, taking the stock ownership to the 6,284 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.11% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s (WERN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.85 in the near term. At $46.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.27.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Key Stats

There are 63,377K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.87 billion. As of now, sales total 3,290 M while income totals 241,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 861,490 K while its last quarter net income were 60,170 K.