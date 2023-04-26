West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.79% last month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $368.57, plunging -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $368.625 and dropped to $356.29 before settling in for the closing price of $371.97. Within the past 52 weeks, WST’s price has moved between $206.19 and $372.06.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.60%. With a float of $73.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.47, operating margin of +26.46, and the pretax margin is +23.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 483,850. In this transaction SVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $322.57, taking the stock ownership to the 4,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President & CEO sold 44,000 for $322.35, making the entire transaction worth $14,183,531. This insider now owns 85,705 shares in total.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.38) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +20.30 while generating a return on equity of 23.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.20% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Trading Performance Indicators

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.87.

During the past 100 days, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s (WST) raw stochastic average was set at 89.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $332.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $283.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $364.99 in the near term. At $372.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $377.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $352.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $348.30. The third support level lies at $340.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.19 billion based on 74,270K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,887 M and income totals 585,900 K. The company made 708,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 103,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.