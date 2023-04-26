Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,019 M

On April 25, 2023, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) opened at $139.00, lower -0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.00 and dropped to $137.35 before settling in for the closing price of $138.90. Price fluctuations for YUM have ranged from $103.96 to $138.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $277.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 500,480. In this transaction COO and CPO of this company sold 3,680 shares at a rate of $136.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,856 for $134.81, making the entire transaction worth $519,827. This insider now owns 57,325 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.43% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.76 in the near term. At $139.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.46.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

There are currently 280,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,842 M according to its annual income of 1,325 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,019 M and its income totaled 371,000 K.