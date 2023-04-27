Search
-8.69% percent quarterly performance for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 25, 2023, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) opened at $32.70, lower -1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.88 and dropped to $32.45 before settling in for the closing price of $33.01. Price fluctuations for PBA have ranged from $29.59 to $42.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.50% at the time writing. With a float of $549.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.07, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +24.61.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.25%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.59% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pembina Pipeline Corporation, PBA], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.03. The third major resistance level sits at $33.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Key Stats

There are currently 550,372K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,230 M according to its annual income of 2,285 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,279 M and its income totaled 176,780 K.

