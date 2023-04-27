Search
Steve Mayer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) as it 5-day change was 4.56%

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 1.29% at $5.50. During the day, the stock rose to $5.52 and sunk to $5.25 before settling in for the price of $5.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALHC posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$19.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $991.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1037 workers. It has generated 1,382,988 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -8.97 and Pretax Margin of -10.41.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,290 shares at the rate of 6.26, making the entire transaction reach 20,608 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 709,376. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for 6.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,946. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,346,773 in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -54.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69.

In the same vein, ALHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.23% that was higher than 66.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

