A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) as it 5-day change was -7.17%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.02% at $165.62. During the day, the stock rose to $170.745 and sunk to $164.39 before settling in for the price of $172.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $153.92-$200.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 15.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $177.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 37151 workers. It has generated 398,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,092. The stock had 8.27 Receivables turnover and 1.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.15, operating margin was +8.82 and Pretax Margin of +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s EVP and President Intermodal sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 182.30, making the entire transaction reach 455,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,310. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s EVP/CIO sold 2,458 for 178.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 438,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,126 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.82, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.00% While, its Average True Range was 5.05.

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.11% that was lower than 28.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.