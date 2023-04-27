A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) as it 5-day change was -6.16%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) flaunted slowness of -2.26% at $0.19, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1988 and sunk to $0.189 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$2.34.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 78.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $363.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4786, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9319.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 239 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -36.44, operating margin was -816.31 and Pretax Margin of -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Meta Materials Inc. industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s insider sold 18,454 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 11,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,103. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,274 in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.40.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 9.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0323.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.81% that was higher than 126.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.