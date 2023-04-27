A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with TAL Education Group (TAL) as it 5-day change was -7.86%

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.40% to $5.98. During the day, the stock rose to $6.16 and sunk to $5.98 before settling in for the price of $5.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$10.45.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -828.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16200 employees. It has generated 271,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,131. The stock had 36.78 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -2.97 and Pretax Margin of -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -828.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

[TAL Education Group, TAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.66% that was lower than 85.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.