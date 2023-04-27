Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) PE Ratio stood at $62.77: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.11% to $56.37. During the day, the stock rose to $56.445 and sunk to $56.215 before settling in for the price of $56.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AJRD posted a 52-week range of $36.44-$56.80.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5283 employees. It has generated 423,547 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,969. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.86, operating margin was +9.68 and Pretax Margin of +4.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s CEO and President sold 39,711 shares at the rate of 41.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,651,978 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s CFO and VP sold 12,510 for 40.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 506,905. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,148 in total.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.59) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 13.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.77, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04.

In the same vein, AJRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

[Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., AJRD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.14% that was lower than 7.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.