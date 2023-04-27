AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Moves 0.31% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 26, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.31% to $9.78. During the day, the stock rose to $9.935 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$12.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -296.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $575.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $571.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 64,784,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,333,333. The stock had 0.38 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -17.10 and Pretax Margin of -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,910 shares at the rate of 11.34, making the entire transaction reach 123,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,634.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -296.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.79.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.71 million was better the volume of 11.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.84% that was lower than 25.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.