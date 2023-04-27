American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) set off with pace as it heaved 13.57% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2061 and sunk to $0.1317 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.54.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 183.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1724, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3529.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.37, operating margin was -59.92 and Pretax Margin of -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.27%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0288.

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 201.83% that was higher than 121.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.