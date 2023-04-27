AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) volume hits 3.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.53% to $26.41. During the day, the stock rose to $27.32 and sunk to $25.94 before settling in for the price of $26.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$28.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 32594 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.88, operating margin was +18.75 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.36, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.24.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.8 million was inferior to the volume of 3.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.81% that was lower than 39.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.