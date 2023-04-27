Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) EPS growth this year is 7.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 2.95% at $17.46. During the day, the stock rose to $17.47 and sunk to $16.91 before settling in for the price of $16.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $16.93-$25.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4200 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +31.80 and Pretax Margin of +31.90.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Director bought 5,750 shares at the rate of 17.35, making the entire transaction reach 99,773 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,750. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s President & CEO bought 4,850 for 20.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,789. This particular insider is now the holder of 287,394 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.46, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.78.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.08% that was lower than 35.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.