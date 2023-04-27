Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.94: Right on the Precipice

As on April 26, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) started slowly as it slid -4.55% to $2.73. During the day, the stock rose to $2.895 and sunk to $2.675 before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$9.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $246.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 334 employees. It has generated 190,338 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -683,539. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.08, operating margin was -431.86 and Pretax Margin of -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 103.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 15,679 shares at the rate of 3.63, making the entire transaction reach 56,868 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 750,728. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for 3.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 181,978 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.18 million was lower the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.89% that was higher than 81.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.