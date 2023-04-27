Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 20 Days SMA touch -4.86%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 26, 2023, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.39% to $85.81. During the day, the stock rose to $86.99 and sunk to $85.41 before settling in for the price of $85.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALV posted a 52-week range of $65.74-$97.45.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 69100 employees. It has generated 127,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,122. The stock had 4.77 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.40, operating margin was +6.40 and Pretax Margin of +6.82.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Autoliv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 63.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s insider sold 1,505 shares at the rate of 97.45, making the entire transaction reach 146,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,142. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s official sold 1,154 for 90.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,056. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,321 in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 16.13.

Autoliv Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autoliv Inc. (ALV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.69, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, ALV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Autoliv Inc., ALV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.72 million was better the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.78% that was lower than 29.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.