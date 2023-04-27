Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) PE Ratio stood at $5.70: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $3.56. During the day, the stock rose to $3.6077 and sunk to $3.53 before settling in for the price of $3.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAN posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$4.09.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $16.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 189835 employees. It has generated 453,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.77 and Pretax Margin of +15.55.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Banco Santander S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, SAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.92% that was higher than 36.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.