Search
admin
admin

Bank OZK (OZK) PE Ratio stood at $6.89: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Top Picks

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.35% to $33.98. During the day, the stock rose to $34.59 and sunk to $33.5601 before settling in for the price of $33.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZK posted a 52-week range of $31.48-$49.52.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.19.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2646 employees. It has generated 521,758 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +52.36 and Pretax Margin of +52.26.

Bank OZK (OZK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank OZK’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership.

Bank OZK (OZK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.84.

Bank OZK’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank OZK (OZK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.89, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.99.

In the same vein, OZK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

[Bank OZK, OZK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank OZK (OZK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.14% that was higher than 43.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Absci Corporation (ABSI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.8316: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
As on April 26, 2023, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.69% to $1.45. During the day, the...
Read more

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) EPS is poised to hit -0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.07% at $1.89. During the day, the...
Read more

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) went down -0.69% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.69%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.