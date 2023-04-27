Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) flaunted slowness of -0.47% at $0.19, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.24 and sunk to $0.181 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTOG posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.14.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -68.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2604, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2882.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 17,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,655. The stock had 0.02 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -109.71, operating margin was -3149.59 and Pretax Margin of -2777.57.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bit Origin Ltd industry. Bit Origin Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +32.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.40.

Bit Origin Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.60%.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $190.00, and its Beta score is 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 98.11.

In the same vein, BTOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bit Origin Ltd, BTOG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0351.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.73% that was lower than 112.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.