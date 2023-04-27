Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.01M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.12% to $94.09. During the day, the stock rose to $95.26 and sunk to $93.32 before settling in for the price of $96.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $76.60-$112.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31100 employees. It has generated 285,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,823. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 1.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.05, operating margin was +8.19 and Pretax Margin of +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 27,925 shares at the rate of 99.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,764,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,474. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 15,000 for 104.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,563,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,240 in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.24, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 543.33.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, BAH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million was inferior to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.70% that was lower than 20.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.