Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) EPS growth this year is -5.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.16% to $68.02. During the day, the stock rose to $69.74 and sunk to $67.64 before settling in for the price of $70.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $65.28-$81.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 17.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34300 workers. It has generated 1,345,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 184,461. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.39, operating margin was +20.08 and Pretax Margin of +16.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Board Chair and CEO sold 240,000 shares at the rate of 74.65, making the entire transaction reach 17,916,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,104. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 11,183 for 74.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 835,258. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,043 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.71 while generating a return on equity of 18.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.04, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.29.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

[Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.73% that was lower than 17.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.