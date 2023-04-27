Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) EPS growth this year is 0.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $32.25, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $32.78 and sunk to $32.16 before settling in for the price of $32.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAM posted a 52-week range of $26.76-$36.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $441.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $398.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.13, operating margin was +66.45 and Pretax Margin of +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. industry. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.77%, in contrast to 73.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Director sold 50,256 shares at the rate of 11.94, making the entire transaction reach 599,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,054,667. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director sold 24,744 for 11.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,104,923 in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68.

In the same vein, BAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.