Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Moves -0.88% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) flaunted slowness of -0.88% at $1.12, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$9.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -794.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $611.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3300, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4391.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. It has generated 627,472 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,485. The stock had 14.92 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.09, operating margin was -2.94 and Pretax Margin of -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cano Health Inc. industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 23,591 shares at the rate of 1.27, making the entire transaction reach 30,067 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 802,570.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -794.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.1154.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.15% that was lower than 133.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.