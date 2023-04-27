CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) volume hits 1.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) flaunted slowness of -1.12% at $71.52, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $73.0325 and sunk to $71.34 before settling in for the price of $72.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $67.95-$119.60.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2700 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 4,142,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,239,259. The stock had 20.73 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.94, operating margin was +49.35 and Pretax Margin of +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 118.64, making the entire transaction reach 355,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,411. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for 110.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,293,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,916 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $4.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.30% and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in the upcoming year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.38, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.53.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.32, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.24% that was higher than 32.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.