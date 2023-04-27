Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Citigroup Inc. (C) Open at price of $47.80: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

As on April 26, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) started slowly as it slid -2.17% to $46.86. During the day, the stock rose to $47.86 and sunk to $46.385 before settling in for the price of $47.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $40.01-$54.56.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.93 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 240000 employees. It has generated 423,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.00 and Pretax Margin of +18.51.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 49.87, making the entire transaction reach 598,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,979. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for 50.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,779 in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.43, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.67 million was lower the volume of 19.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.64% that was lower than 30.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

