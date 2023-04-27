Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) plunge -5.23% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 3.54% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.35 and sunk to $0.155 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNXA posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$14.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1736, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3979.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. It has generated 1,350,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,324,345. The stock had 28.34 Receivables turnover and 3.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.89, operating margin was -34.49 and Pretax Margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.10%, in contrast to 8.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 3,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,265,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for 0.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,723. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,270,000 in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, CNXA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.10.

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0536.

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.40% that was lower than 169.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.