Copart Inc. (CPRT) is 6.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 26, 2023, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) started slowly as it slid -0.54% to $77.11. During the day, the stock rose to $77.74 and sunk to $76.702 before settling in for the price of $77.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRT posted a 52-week range of $51.10-$78.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 19.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $476.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $427.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9500 workers. It has generated 368,518 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 114,751. The stock had 6.20 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.31, operating margin was +39.28 and Pretax Margin of +38.30.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Copart Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 69.36, making the entire transaction reach 2,080,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 115.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,157,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Copart Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Copart Inc. (CPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.35, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.22.

In the same vein, CPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Copart Inc., CPRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.06 million was better the volume of 1.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.33% that was lower than 21.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.