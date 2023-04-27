Search
Sana Meer
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.84

Analyst Insights

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.92% at $7.14. During the day, the stock rose to $7.355 and sunk to $7.0801 before settling in for the price of $7.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPG posted a 52-week range of $5.47-$10.89.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 144.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $555.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $545.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 768 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 5,199,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,931,510. The stock had 12.44 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.75, operating margin was +48.85 and Pretax Margin of +46.86.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 38.97% institutional ownership.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.94. This company achieved a net margin of +37.15 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 144.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.82, and its Beta score is 2.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.78.

In the same vein, CPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.31% that was lower than 45.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

