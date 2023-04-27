Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) EPS is poised to hit 2.55 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.47% to $103.47. During the day, the stock rose to $104.535 and sunk to $100.86 before settling in for the price of $100.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFR posted a 52-week range of $95.75-$160.60.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4985 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 376,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.64 and Pretax Margin of +35.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment bought 700 shares at the rate of 108.28, making the entire transaction reach 75,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,291. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 9,500 for 106.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,012,622. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,729 in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.77, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.55.

In the same vein, CFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 2.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., CFR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million was inferior to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.73% that was lower than 38.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.