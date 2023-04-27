D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) PE Ratio stood at $7.15: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.98% at $106.07. During the day, the stock rose to $107.80 and sunk to $105.60 before settling in for the price of $108.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHI posted a 52-week range of $59.25-$110.37.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $344.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13237 employees. It has generated 2,529,274 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 442,510. The stock had 89.90 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.37, operating margin was +23.02 and Pretax Margin of +22.79.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. D.R. Horton Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s Director sold 203 shares at the rate of 96.66, making the entire transaction reach 19,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,650. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director sold 449 for 96.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,104. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,650 in total.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.93) by $0.8. This company achieved a net margin of +17.50 while generating a return on equity of 34.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.15, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 378.71.

In the same vein, DHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.83, a figure that is expected to reach 2.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.69.

Raw Stochastic average of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.73% that was higher than 26.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.