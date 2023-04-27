Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Open at price of $2.67: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 1.12% at $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.73 and sunk to $2.63 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$2.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $496.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.95.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2158 employees. It has generated 2,029,193,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,204,939. The stock had 3.37 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.58, operating margin was +20.64 and Pretax Margin of +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $797 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $8.27) by $788.73. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -61.30% and is forecasted to reach 245.14 in the upcoming year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.37, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, ENIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 15.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 245.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.03% that was lower than 47.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.