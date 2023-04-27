Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

FedEx Corporation (FDX) EPS growth this year is -22.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

As on April 26, 2023, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) started slowly as it slid -1.20% to $222.77. During the day, the stock rose to $226.385 and sunk to $221.70 before settling in for the price of $225.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDX posted a 52-week range of $141.92-$248.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $251.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $216.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $195.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 191000 employees. It has generated 375,550 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,337. The stock had 7.44 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.57, operating margin was +6.98 and Pretax Margin of +5.24.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. FedEx Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 74.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Director bought 1,080 shares at the rate of 230.75, making the entire transaction reach 249,205 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,258. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s Chairman/CEO sold 131,755 for 232.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,594,181. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,459,759 in total.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.73) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +4.08 while generating a return on equity of 15.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.10% and is forecasted to reach 18.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FedEx Corporation (FDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.21, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.86.

In the same vein, FDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.60, a figure that is expected to reach 4.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FedEx Corporation, FDX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was lower the volume of 2.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.17% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.

Raw Stochastic average of FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.03% that was lower than 29.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

