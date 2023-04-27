First Republic Bank (FRC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $40.04M

As on April 26, 2023, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) started slowly as it slid -29.75% to $5.69. During the day, the stock rose to $7.16 and sunk to $4.76 before settling in for the price of $8.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRC posted a 52-week range of $7.92-$171.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7213 employees. It has generated 937,058 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +31.68 and Pretax Margin of +31.68.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Republic Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +24.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Republic Bank (FRC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.69, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, FRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Republic Bank, FRC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 103.12 million was better the volume of 34.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.78.

Raw Stochastic average of First Republic Bank (FRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 317.72% that was higher than 243.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.