Flex Ltd. (FLEX) last month performance of -6.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on April 26, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.81% to $19.84. During the day, the stock rose to $20.075 and sunk to $19.515 before settling in for the price of $19.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$25.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $452.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 172648 workers. It has generated 150,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,421. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.33, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 101.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 20.60, making the entire transaction reach 206,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,309. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for 21.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,185. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,266 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.25, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.56.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flex Ltd., FLEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.93 million was better the volume of 4.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.29% that was lower than 28.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.