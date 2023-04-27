FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Open at price of $0.40: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 26, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.39% to $0.43. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4917, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8796.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -96.99.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.53.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.15.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.99 million was lower the volume of 2.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.1322.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 239.55% that was higher than 214.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.