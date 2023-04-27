Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) last month performance of 245.98% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.82% to $15.50. During the day, the stock rose to $17.9638 and sunk to $14.17 before settling in for the price of $17.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$36.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.10.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1705 employees. It has generated 19,738 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,078. The stock had 6.35 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was -10.54 and Pretax Margin of -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.98%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.20%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.82.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

[Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.91% While, its Average True Range was 4.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 362.34% that was higher than 294.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.