Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.56 million

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.58% at $190.90. During the day, the stock rose to $194.47 and sunk to $190.18 before settling in for the price of $195.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $166.63-$220.96.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $670.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $664.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $193.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $196.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97000 employees. It has generated 365,495 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,196. The stock had 4.85 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.40, operating margin was +20.40 and Pretax Margin of +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. Honeywell International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President and CEO, SPS sold 5,420 shares at the rate of 214.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,160,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,343. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for 211.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,557,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 170,881 in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16.

Honeywell International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.25, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.28.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.34% that was lower than 19.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.