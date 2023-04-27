ING Groep N.V. (ING) is -4.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 26, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) started slowly as it slid -1.05% to $12.25. During the day, the stock rose to $12.3975 and sunk to $12.2014 before settling in for the price of $12.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$14.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.73 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60778 employees. It has generated 551,104 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.45 and Pretax Margin of +16.15.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ING Groep N.V., ING], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.92 million was lower the volume of 4.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.48% that was lower than 33.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.