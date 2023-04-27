Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 32.28% at $9.59. During the day, the stock rose to $10.2099 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$136.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $924.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.30.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.49%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.76.

In the same vein, LUNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.07% that was lower than 348.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.