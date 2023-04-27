IonQ Inc. (IONQ) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.00% at $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $5.60 and sunk to $5.37 before settling in for the price of $5.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONQ posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$9.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. IonQ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 46.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s President and CEO sold 7,304 shares at the rate of 4.43, making the entire transaction reach 32,357 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 458,762. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for 4.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,803 in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 95.70.

In the same vein, IONQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.57% that was lower than 80.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.