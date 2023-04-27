JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) volume hits 14.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.77% at $135.23. During the day, the stock rose to $137.8093 and sunk to $134.00 before settling in for the price of $137.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $101.28-$144.34.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $127.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 293723 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 536,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.90 and Pretax Margin of +29.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s Director bought 375 shares at the rate of 134.53, making the entire transaction reach 50,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,040. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s General Counsel sold 23,148 for 140.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,247,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,311 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.41) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.97, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.02.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.56, a figure that is expected to reach 3.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.78.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.07% that was higher than 26.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.