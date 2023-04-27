KB Home (KBH) is predicted to post EPS of 1.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on April 26, 2023, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) started slowly as it slid -1.79% to $41.08. During the day, the stock rose to $41.92 and sunk to $40.97 before settling in for the price of $41.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBH posted a 52-week range of $24.78-$42.61.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2366 employees. It has generated 2,917,910 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 343,404. The stock had 21.83 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.49, operating margin was +15.28 and Pretax Margin of +15.53.

KB Home (KBH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. KB Home’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. sold 29,777 shares at the rate of 28.77, making the entire transaction reach 856,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,363.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

KB Home’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.49, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, KBH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [KB Home, KBH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.8 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of KB Home (KBH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.63% that was lower than 29.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.