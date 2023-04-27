Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) EPS growth this year is -58.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) flaunted slowness of -5.57% at $5.59, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.28 and sunk to $5.45 before settling in for the price of $5.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$10.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 45.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10209 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.25, operating margin was -27.52 and Pretax Margin of -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.13.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.69% that was lower than 102.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.